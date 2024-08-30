Skip to content
Ukraine, Montenegro in talks for new bilateral security agreement

by Kateryna Hodunova August 30, 2024 9:42 PM 2 min read
Delegations of Ukraine and Montenegro held talks on Aug. 30, 2024, on signing a bilateral security agreement. (Presidential Office)
The delegations of Ukraine and Montenegro met on Aug. 30 to discuss the potential signing of a bilateral security agreement, Ukraine's presidential office reported.

Ukraine has already signed 25 similar agreements, including with the the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, aimed at helping Kyiv repel Russia's aggression amid the war. These agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2022.

Ukraine signed the most recent agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia in July, with seven more expected to follow.

Ukraine was represented in the talks with Montenegro by Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the presidential office. Zhovkva said Ukraine is counting on "Montenegro's assistance on Ukraine's path to NATO membership."

The presidential office expressed hope that the agreement "will help strengthen security in Europe and deepen cooperation between the two countries."

Ukraine also announced in July that it is preparing to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ireland, though no date has been set.

Following the NATO summit the same month, 32 countries signed the Ukraine Compact, a security framework building on the G7 declaration made during last year's NATO summit in Vilnius.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine news
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
