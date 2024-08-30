Ukraine, Montenegro in talks for new bilateral security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

The delegations of Ukraine and Montenegro met on Aug. 30 to discuss the potential signing of a bilateral security agreement, Ukraine's presidential office reported.

Ukraine has already signed 25 similar agreements, including with the the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, aimed at helping Kyiv repel Russia's aggression amid the war. These agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2022.

Ukraine signed the most recent agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia in July, with seven more expected to follow.

Ukraine was represented in the talks with Montenegro by Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the presidential office. Zhovkva said Ukraine is counting on "Montenegro's assistance on Ukraine's path to NATO membership."

The presidential office expressed hope that the agreement "will help strengthen security in Europe and deepen cooperation between the two countries."

Ukraine also announced in July that it is preparing to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ireland, though no date has been set.

Following the NATO summit the same month, 32 countries signed the Ukraine Compact, a security framework building on the G7 declaration made during last year's NATO summit in Vilnius.