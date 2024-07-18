Ukraine signs long-term security deals with Czechia, Slovenia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine signed 10-year bilateral security agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia at the Fourth European Political Community summit in the U.K. on July 18.

The two nations have joined 23 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression. The agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July.

Seven more such deals are expected to be signed.

Prague and Ljubljana will provide Ukraine with long-term military and non-military assistance, according to the agreements.

Czechia and Ukraine are expected to boost cooperation in the military tech sphere, including the production of ammunition, small arms, as well as drones, electronic warfare, and heavy equipment.

The two countries plan to set up joint enterprises and continue annual training of up to 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel, according to the agreement.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)

The Czech Republic also confirmed a partnership with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to rebuild the region affected by Russia's war and plans to open a diplomatic mission in the city of Dnipro.

According to the document, Slovenia will allocate an additional 5 million euros ($5.4 million) for humanitarian aid, economic recovery, and the Grain from Ukraine program.

In addition, Ljubljana will facilitate training under the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) to Ukraine.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate in finding sources of funding to help realize projects in Ukraine's defense industry.