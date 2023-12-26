Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: 2 missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell December 26, 2023 7:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force on Dec. 26 downed two Russian Kh-59 guided air missiles in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Eastern Air Command reported.

No damages or casualties have been reported.

Russian attacks continued unabated over the holidays.

On the night of Dec. 25 and 26, Russia launched 19 Shahed drones at four regions in the south of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down 13 drones, although an unspecified infrastructure site was damaged in Odesa Oblast, as well as an industrial facility and warehouses in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Russian forces also targeted 15 locations in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 26, killing one person and injuring another. Houses and other buildings were also damaged.

The previous day, Ukraine’s military shot down 28 out of 31 Shahed drones and two missiles launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 25.

Zelensky to Russian pilots: ‘Our air defense will only get stronger’
After five Russian aircraft were downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must “make a clear choice” whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine’s air defense would “only get stronger.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.