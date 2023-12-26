Air Force: 2 missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force on Dec. 26 downed two Russian Kh-59 guided air missiles in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Eastern Air Command reported.



No damages or casualties have been reported.



Russian attacks continued unabated over the holidays.



On the night of Dec. 25 and 26, Russia launched 19 Shahed drones at four regions in the south of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down 13 drones, although an unspecified infrastructure site was damaged in Odesa Oblast, as well as an industrial facility and warehouses in Mykolaiv Oblast.



Russian forces also targeted 15 locations in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 26, killing one person and injuring another. Houses and other buildings were also damaged.

The previous day, Ukraine’s military shot down 28 out of 31 Shahed drones and two missiles launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 25.