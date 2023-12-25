Skip to content
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 28 Russian drones, 2 missiles overnight

by Dinara Khalilova December 25, 2023 9:46 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers patrol the area near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Nov. 21, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military shot down 28 out of 31 Shahed drones and two missiles launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 25, the Air Force wrote.

The drones were destroyed in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Odesa Oblast's air defenses downed 17 of the 28 drones, with debris damaging Odesa's port infrastructure as well as an abandoned administrative building and warehouses in the region's Rozdilnianskyi district, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The overnight attack hit warehouses in Kherson Oblast's Beryslav district, causing a fire that has already been extinguished, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said on Telegram.

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that one of the drones had been downed over the western region, but there were no casualties or damage.

Authorities in the other three regions haven’t reported on the consequences of the overnight attack.

Apart from the kamikaze drones, Russia launched a Kh-59 missile in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi, the regional capital of Kirovohrad Oblast, and a Kh-31P anti-radar missile toward Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

The Air Force also confirmed the downing of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet over the Black Sea on Dec. 24. It was unclear earlier if the Ukrainian attack on the aircraft had been successful.

On the same day, Ukrainian forces also downed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jet near the occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Dec. 24.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
