Russia launches drone attack against southern Ukraine on Christmas

by Nate Ostiller December 26, 2023 9:33 AM 1 min read
Archive photo: A downed Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 19 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 25-26, targeting four southern oblasts, the Air Force reported. Regional authorities reported damage to buildings but no casualties.

Air defenses shot down 13 of the 19 drones launched.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported that drones struck an unspecified infrastructure site in Odesa Oblast, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.

A drone also hit an industrial facility and nearby warehouses in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing damage to buildings but no casualties.

The defense forces said the drones had been launched in two waves of hours-long attacks.

Air defenses also shot down a drone in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the regional military administration said. It did not provide any information about related damage or casualties.

Russian attacks continued unabated over the holidays.

The previous day, Ukraine’s military shot down 28 out of 31 Shahed-type drones and two missiles launched by Russia overnight on Dec. 25, the Air Force wrote.

Author: Nate Ostiller
6:20 AM

