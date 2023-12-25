Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky to Russian pilots: 'Our air defense will only get stronger'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 9:18 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a ceremony marking the Defenders Day on Oct. 1, 2023, in Kyiv. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After five Russian aircraft were allegedly downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must "make a clear choice" whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine's air defense would "only get stronger."

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile system downed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Dec. 24.

The Air Force also confirmed the downing of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet over the Black Sea on Dec. 24.

Three more Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft were downed on the southern front, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced on Dec. 22.

"Every Russian pilot must make a clear choice whether to continue participating in this war," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

"Our air defense will only get stronger, especially when we receive additional systems that have already been agreed upon and the F-16s."

Following a call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Zelensky announced on Dec. 22 that the Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. The Netherlands and Denmark led the way in the summer of 2023 in forming an international coalition that would train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets.

F-16s will allow Ukraine's military to gain air superiority and better protect Ukrainian forces on the ground.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.