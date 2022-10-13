Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine returns 20 soldiers from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2022 6:33 PM
Ukraine returned 20 soldiers from Russian captivity under a recent prisoner exchange with Russia on Oct. 13, 2022. (Andriy Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, announced on Oct. 13 that Ukraine had returned 20 soldiers from Russian captivity under a recent prisoner swap.

Some of the released soldiers were kept in the occupied territories of Ukraine, including in the Olenivka prison in Donetsk Oblast. More than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war have reportedly been killed in what is believed to be a Russian attack on the Olenivka prisoner on July 28.

"The guys are now undergoing a medical examination, all are happy to be in their native land. They were very much awaited at home," Yermak said.

"We will bring everyone back. There is no other way," he added.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Russia kept 2,500 Ukrainian POWs as of late September.

Ukraine returns 215 POWs, including Azovstal defenders, from Russian captivity
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.