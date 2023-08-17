Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine repels Russian counterattacks against liberated Urozhaine

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2023 5:06 PM 1 min read
The 35th Separate Marine Brigade soldiers announce the liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 16, 2023. (Source: 35th Separate Marine Brigade/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched unsuccessful counterattacks against the recently liberated village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych said on Aug. 17.

"Currently, (the units of National Guard of Ukraine) have entrenched themselves at the taken positions and repel counterattacks by enemy assault groups, which attempt to regain the lost ground," the National Guard officer said during a press briefing at the Military Media Center.

Kyiv announced the liberation of Urozhaine in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 16. The day later, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on successful advances south of the village.

The settlement was retaken by soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, as well as of other units of Ukraine's defense forces.

According to Urshalovych, the National Guard forces have begun demining work in Urozhaine upon its liberation.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
