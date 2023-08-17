Ukraine repels Russian counterattacks against liberated Urozhaine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched unsuccessful counterattacks against the recently liberated village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych said on Aug. 17.

"Currently, (the units of National Guard of Ukraine) have entrenched themselves at the taken positions and repel counterattacks by enemy assault groups, which attempt to regain the lost ground," the National Guard officer said during a press briefing at the Military Media Center.

Kyiv announced the liberation of Urozhaine in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 16. The day later, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on successful advances south of the village.

The settlement was retaken by soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, as well as of other units of Ukraine's defense forces.

According to Urshalovych, the National Guard forces have begun demining work in Urozhaine upon its liberation.