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Ukraine protests Zelensky’s decision to fire defense minister

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by Kateryna Denisova, Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine protests Zelensky’s decision to fire defense minister

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has triggered one of Ukraine’s biggest political controversies since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. During his tenure in government, first as digital transformation minister and later as defense minister, Fedorov helped transform the Ukrainian military through sweeping reforms and technological innovation. His removal has raised fears that the decision could weaken the country’s war effort. The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Denisova and Kateryna Hodunova speak with military analyst Mykola Bielieskov and opposition lawmaker Inna Sovsun about the conflict between Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, why Zelensky sided with Syrskyi, and what the shake-up could mean for Ukraine’s military, domestic politics, and war against Russia.

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Kateryna Denisova

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Kateryna Hodunova

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Ukraine protests Zelensky’s decision to fire defense minister.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Denisova and Kateryna Hodunova speak with military analyst Mykola Bielieskov and opposition lawmaker Inna Sovsun about the conflict between Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, why Zelensky sided with Syrskyi, and what the shake-up could mean for Ukraine’s military, domestic politics, and war against Russia.

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