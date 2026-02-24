KI logo
Politics

Ukraine proposes 'doable solutions' in Druzhba oil dispute as tensions with Hungary escalate

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine proposes 'doable solutions' in Druzhba oil dispute as tensions with Hungary escalate
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha takes part in a press conference on Jan. 12, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine has proposed several "doable solutions" to resolve its oil transit dispute with Hungary over the Druzhba pipeline, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, Politico reported on Feb. 24.

The dispute has intensified tensions between Kyiv, Budapest, and Bratislava, as disruptions to Russian oil flows trigger political and economic pressure across the region.

The conflict centers on the Druzhba pipeline, a major route supplying Russian crude through Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia. The pipeline has been offline since late January following a Russian strike.

Hungary and Slovakia have accused Ukraine of withholding transit for political reasons, claims Kyiv rejects. Both countries escalated the standoff on Feb. 18 by halting diesel exports to Ukraine.

The dispute has since spilled into broader EU decision-making. Budapest blocked new EU sanctions against Russia and a planned 90 billion euro ($107 billion) EU loan for Kyiv.

Sybiha said Kyiv remains open to cooperation and has proposed options to resolve the situation.

Ukraine was "ready to act constructively," Sybiha said.

The minister also questioned Budapest's motives, suggesting the issue is being used in domestic political competition ahead of elections.

"We demand Budapest stop dragging Ukraine into Hungary's domestic politics," he added.

The Druzhba network, one of the world's largest oil pipeline systems, remains a key source of supply for Hungary and Slovakia — widely regarded as having the EU's most pro-Russian governments — and the only member states still importing Russian crude through the route.

At a recent Foreign Affairs Council meeting, EU ministers failed to persuade the two countries to withdraw threats against Ukraine over delays in restoring transit.

European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Feb. 20 that the bloc would welcome the pipeline's resumption, while stressing that the final decision rests with Ukraine.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

