Ukraine produces largest number of self-propelled howitzers in Europe per month, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine manufactures the largest number of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers in Europe per month, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 15 during a press conference in Kyiv.

Zelensky did not specify how many units Ukraine produces per month. But he described this figure as "powerful."

In April, the president announced that Ukraine would produce 10 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers in a month for the first time.

"The share of domestic production is constantly growing. The state signs serious, long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the ability to recruit people and attract investment," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram on April 18.

Zelensky added that the number would increase in the coming months.

The Ukrainian government has convinced some Western allies to contract Ukrainian domestic defense plants.

Denmark became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.

The first donation of 18 Ukrainian-made Bohdana artillery pieces financed by Denmark will be delivered within the coming months, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on July 10.

The 2S22 Bohdana is a self-propelled howitzer first presented in 2018, boasting high mobility, precision, and range. The weapon system has celebrated success during the full-scale war, playing a crucial role in the liberation of the Snake Island in 2022.

The Bohdana was built specifically for NATO-standard 155 mm shells rather than Soviet-era 152 mm, underscoring the Ukrainian military's transition toward Western standards.