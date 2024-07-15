Skip to content
Ukraine produces largest number of self-propelled howitzers in Europe per month, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2024 9:11 PM 2 min read
The earlier six-wheeled version of the Bohdana firing on Snake Island in June 2022 (General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine manufactures the largest number of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers in Europe per month, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 15 during a press conference in Kyiv.

Zelensky did not specify how many units Ukraine produces per month. But he described this figure as "powerful."

In April, the president announced that Ukraine would produce 10 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers in a month for the first time.

"The share of domestic production is constantly growing. The state signs serious, long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the ability to recruit people and attract investment," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram on April 18.

Zelensky added that the number would increase in the coming months.

The Ukrainian government has convinced some Western allies to contract Ukrainian domestic defense plants.

Denmark became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.

The first donation of 18 Ukrainian-made Bohdana artillery pieces financed by Denmark will be delivered within the coming months, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on July 10.

The 2S22 Bohdana is a self-propelled howitzer first presented in 2018, boasting high mobility, precision, and range. The weapon system has celebrated success during the full-scale war, playing a crucial role in the liberation of the Snake Island in 2022.

The Bohdana was built specifically for NATO-standard 155 mm shells rather than Soviet-era 152 mm, underscoring the Ukrainian military's transition toward Western standards.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from strikes deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.