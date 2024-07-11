Ukraine to receive 18 Danish-funded Bohdana artillery units 'within months,' Copenhagen says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first donation of 18 Ukrainian-made Bohdana artillery pieces financed by Denmark will be delivered within the coming months, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on July 10.

Denmark became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.

"When I was in Ukraine this spring to visit a number of defense industry companies in Kyiv, I became convinced of the possibilities of supporting Ukraine through acquisitions directly via the Ukrainian defense industry," Poulsen said in a press release.

"In this way, we ensure that the equipment that the Ukrainians demand at the front can be produced and delivered close by. It provides some obvious logistical advantages while helping to build the defense industry in Ukraine."

Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin said in May that Ukrainian companies could produce additional $10 billion worth of weaponry if financed.

Denmark was the first country to finalize such a deal with Ukraine, penning the relevant agreement in June. The U.S. $61 billion aid package for Kyiv is also expected to include $1.6 billion worth of Ukrainian weapons purchases.

The purchase of the Bohdana artillery units is the first step of the new Danish-Ukrainian agreement.

The 2S22 Bohdana is a self-propelled howitzer first presented in 2018, boasting high mobility, precision, and range. The weapon system has celebrated success during the full-scale war, playing a crucial role in the liberation of Snake Island in 2022.

The Bohdana was built specifically for NATO-standard 155 mm shells rather than Soviet-era 152 mm, underscoring the Ukrainian military's transition toward Western standards.

"I hope that more countries will follow the Danish model for procurement in Ukraine. The Ukrainians' opportunities to produce equipment are greater than the funding they have right now," Poulsen said.