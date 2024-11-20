Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
ATACMS, Kursk incursion, Kursk Oblast, Joe Biden, North Korea
Ukraine strikes Russia with Storm Shadows for the first time, Bloomberg reports

by Boldizsar Gyori November 20, 2024 5:35 PM 1 min read
A Storm Shadow/SCALP, a conventionally armed long-range deep strike weapon, is displayed at the MBDA exhibition hall during the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Center in Farnborough, England on July 22, 2024. (John Keeble/Getty Images)
Ukraine has struck targets inside Russia with British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles for the first time, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 20, citing a Western official familiar with the matter.

According to the source, the strikes were approved as a response to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a sign of escalation by Russia.

Different versions of Storm Shadow missiles have a range of between 250 and 560 kilometers. Storm Shadows have been used to hit Russian military targets in Crimea, a sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

The reported strikes come a day after Ukraine reportedly used U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles to attack Russian territory, following outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval on Nov. 17.

That strike reportedly hit a Russian military facility in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast.

Ukraine used ATACMS on Russian territory for first time, according to Moscow, media
If confirmed, this would mark the first instance of Ukraine using U.S.-made long-range missiles on Russian territory since Washington eased the restrictions last week.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar is a former Reuters correspondent for Hungary, currently based in Kharkiv, reporting for the Kyiv Independent and various other outlets. He holds degrees in political science, philosophy, and development policy.Read more
