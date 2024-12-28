Kyiv running out of ATACMS missiles, NYT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's stockpiles of U.S.-supplied long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) are running low, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Dec. 27, citing senior U.S. officials.

ATACMS are long-range ballistic missiles that can fly up to 300 kilometers (about 186 miles). The U.S. eased restrictions on Ukraine's use of ATACMS in November 2024, allowing Kyiv to launch them against military targets in Russia.

Ukraine is now limiting these attacks due to a dwindling supply of the weapons and potential changes in U.S. policy, the NYT reported.

Two senior U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the NYT that when U.S. President Joe Biden gave Kyiv the green light to launch ATACMS into Russian territory, Ukraine likely had only about 50 of the missiles left in its arsenal.

Following Biden's change in policy — which was accompanied by permission from the U.K. to attack Russia with British long-range Storm Shadows — Ukraine launched a series of missile strikes against Russian airfields, military facilities, and weapons factories.

Ukraine has not publicly commented on these strikes, but the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that Kyiv has lanuched at least 31 ATACMS and 14 Storm Shadows since late November.

Ukraine will not likely be able to replenish its missile stockpiles, the two U.S. officials said. Washington has already assigned its own limited arsenal of ATACMS to destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has also said he disagrees "very vehemently" with the decision to permit Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russia with American weapons. He may rescind permissions when he takes office in January 2025 and is not expected to increase missile shipments.

Kyiv first began receiving an older, shorter-range model of ATACMS in fall of 2023. In the spring of 2024, the U.S. began shipping updated models with a range of up to 300 kilometers. At the time, Ukraine was only permitted to deploy these missiles against targets in occupied Ukrainian territory.

Despite persistent lobbying from President Volodymyr Zelensky to ease restrictions on long-range strikes, Biden delayed doing so out of fear of escalating conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia have not led to significant escalations thus far. The senior officials told the NYT that they believe Russia wants to avoid military escalation due to its recent battlefield gains and Trump's expected push for negotiations.