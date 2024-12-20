Ukraine launched ATACMS, Storm Shadow against Russian chemical plant on Dec. 18, Moscow claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine attacked the Rostov Oblast's Kamensky Combine, one of the largest chemical plants in Russia, with six U.S.-made ATACMS and four British Storm Shadow missiles on Dec. 18, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Dec. 20.

In a later statement, the ministry claimed that its forces intercepted the six ATACMS and three of the four Storm Shadow missiles without commenting on the consequences of the attack.

The claims could not be independently verified. The U.S. and the U.K. eased their restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles in November, with ATACMS and Storm Shadow strikes previously reported in two regions bordering Ukraine — the Kursk and Bryansk oblasts.

Yury Slyusar, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast, which also borders Ukraine, said on Dec. 18 that Russian air defense forces shot down 10 missiles over the region, adding that a residential building was damaged by fallen debris.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center, said the time that the Kamensky Combine was hit in the attack.

The Kamensky Combine "is engaged in the production of rocket fuel, specializing in the manufacture of solid fuel components for rocket engines, in particular for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and intercontinental ballistic missiles using solid fuel," Kovalenko said on Telegram.

The facility has been sanctioned by the EU, U.K., and U.S. for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry further said that its Dec. 20 missile attack against Kyiv was a "response" to the strike against the chemical plant, claiming to target a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) command center and a missile manufacturing plant.

"The goals have been achieved. All targets have been hit," the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

Ukraine said that all five ballistic missiles were intercepted over Kyiv, with fallen debris damaging residential and administrative buildings. One person was reported killed and 12 injured.

Moscow has, on several occasions, presented its strikes against Ukrainian cities as "retribution" for Ukraine's actions, even though Russian forces have launched similar attacks throughout the full-scale war regardless of other developments.