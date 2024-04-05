Ukraine, Lithuania hold meeting on bilateral security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and Lithuanian officials held a meeting on April 4, during which they decided on the key points and a schedule for the preparation of a bilateral security agreement, Ukraine's Presidential Office said.

Kyiv has already signed eight long-term security deals based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July, namely with the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, and, most recently, Finland.

"Our document will contain a number of provisions that we have managed to enshrine in such agreements for the first time," said Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy head of the Presidential Office who led the latest round of talks with Lithuania.

The Presidential Office did not reveal any further details regarding the results of the talks.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.