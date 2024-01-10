Skip to content
Lithuania pledges almost $220 million in 3-year support for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek January 10, 2024 3:13 PM 2 min read
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hold talks at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 10, 2024. (Petras Malukas/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania continues to support Ukraine in its all-out war with Russia, as its government had approved long-term support of 200 million euros ($219 million), Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Jan. 10 during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's head of state arrived in Vilnius earlier on Jan. 10 as the first step in his trip to the three Baltic countries. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are among Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Moscow's aggression.

Vilnius promised to continue its uninterrupted support for Ukraine through defense deals finalized last year, as well as through new ones planned for the coming months and years.

"In January, we will again send ammunition, generators, detonation systems, and in February - M-577 armored personnel carriers," Nauseda announced during the press conference.

"We will train Ukrainian soldiers and strengthen cooperation in the defense industry," the president noted.

The two countries signed new agreements on joint defense production on Jan. 10, including anti-drone systems.

Lithuania's Defense Ministry said that funds from the $219 million support plan for the period of 2024-2026 will be used to cover new military acquisitions for Ukraine.

"The weapons and equipment supplied by Lithuania and its allies make a critical contribution to Ukraine's struggle for independence and the security of Europe as a whole," Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

"Lithuania will not tire of supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom, just as we ourselves have not tired of striving for the restoration of Lithuania's independence for 50 years."

Most of this assistance is allocated to the demining coalition led by Lithuania, providing funds for mine clearance equipment and vehicles.

Demining equipment, as well as ammunition and food rations, will be delivered to Ukraine between 2024 and 2025, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

The Baltic country also plans to train about 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2024.

Lithuania announced plans to head a coalition assisting Ukraine with demining efforts in July 2023. The country has also provided extensive military support, including various munitions and NASAMS air defense launchers, and hosts a repair facility for Leopard 2 tanks damaged in Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.