Ukraine likely to join EU 'in few years', French EU affairs minister says. Minister Clement Beaune said, "it is my deep conviction that European Union, I don't know when, in a few years, will probably be extended to Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, perhaps to other countries." The minister also reiterated the need to move away from Russian gas as "fast as possible," adding that "Russia counts on the fact that we have need of it."