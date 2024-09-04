The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Strategic Industries Ministry, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Parliament, Cabinet of Ministers
Edit post

Parliament backs resignations of Minister Kamyshin, Deputy PM Stefanishyna

by Martin Fornusek September 4, 2024 1:23 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" panel in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. ("Ukraine. Year 2024" forum)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament on Sept. 4 voted in favor of Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin's resignation, with 243 lawmakers backing the motion.

The resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna also passed with the support of 241 lawmakers.

The news comes against the backdrop of several high-profile ministers, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, submitting their resignation letters in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Also on Sept. 4, the parliament failed to gather enough votes to support the resignations of State Property Fund head Vitalii Koval and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, 225 lawmakers voted for the resignation of Koval and 214 for the resignation of Vereshchuk, which represented the majority of the present MPs but was not enough to pass the vote. The absolute majority – 226 votes – is required.

By parliament's procedures, resigning ministers are expected to come to the plenary hall for the vote. Only Kamyshin and Justice Minister Denys Maliuska have arrived so far, Zhelezniak said. Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets has also submitted his resignation.

Kuleba resignation, reshuffle ‘expected long ago ahead of difficult times’ for Ukraine, lawmaker says
The reshuffle comes amid an uptick in Russian missile strikes on cities across Ukraine in recent weeks, and a worsening energy crisis.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Several Ukrainian ministers submit resignations amid reports of government reshuffle.

Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna submitted their resignations to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Sept 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.