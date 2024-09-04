Parliament backs resignations of Minister Kamyshin, Deputy PM Stefanishyna

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's parliament on Sept. 4 voted in favor of Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin's resignation, with 243 lawmakers backing the motion.

The resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna also passed with the support of 241 lawmakers.

The news comes against the backdrop of several high-profile ministers, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, submitting their resignation letters in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Also on Sept. 4, the parliament failed to gather enough votes to support the resignations of State Property Fund head Vitalii Koval and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak, 225 lawmakers voted for the resignation of Koval and 214 for the resignation of Vereshchuk, which represented the majority of the present MPs but was not enough to pass the vote. The absolute majority – 226 votes – is required.

By parliament's procedures, resigning ministers are expected to come to the plenary hall for the vote. Only Kamyshin and Justice Minister Denys Maliuska have arrived so far, Zhelezniak said. Ecology Minister Ruslan Strilets has also submitted his resignation.