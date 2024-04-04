Scheduled blackouts introduced in 6 Ukrainian regions due to Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Scheduled blackouts were introduced in six Ukrainian regions due to power deficits caused by Russian attacks on the country's energy system and high consumption, Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state grid operator, reported on April 4.

Power cutoffs were in place from 6:20 p.m. Kyiv time to 10 p.m. in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kirovohrad oblasts, Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

Scheduled blackouts were widely used during Russia's mass strikes against the country's energy system in the fall and winter of 2022-2023. The campaign also led to frequent emergency cutoffs of electricity, heating, and water, as well as interruptions in mobile connection across Ukraine.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country.

Over the past month, Russian forces reportedly launched over 400 missiles and 600 Shahed-type drones.

The reason behind the April 4 scheduled blackouts is the lack of generating capacity in the energy system to cover consumption in the said regions, according to Ukrenergo.

"This is a consequence of the latest massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants," the company said.

"Also, in late hours, power consumption in the country increases due to the cold weather."

In March, Russian attacks reportedly damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company.