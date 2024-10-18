Ukraine improving interceptor drones to counter Russia, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is improving its interceptor drones as a substitute for anti-aircraft missiles to counter Russian drone attacks, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Oct. 18.

Syrskyi met with top commanders of Ukraine's Armed Forces to discuss implementing innovations in the country's defense sector. He described Ukraine as the leader in the development of interceptor drones.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing modern warfare. Multiple videos have shown how Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drones hit Russian reconnaissance drones and other costly equipment on the battlefield.

"My sincere gratitude goes to everyone who implements relevant solutions, assists, trains, and produces drones that intercept enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)," the general added.

According to Syrskyi, the air command authorities have also begun to introduce automation systems that can help destroy Russian aerial targets more effectively.

He outlines the protection of critical infrastructure by air defenses as one of the key tasks ahead of winter, as Ukrainian officials warn that Russia may resume strikes on Ukraine's energy sector in the coming months.

"We continue to equip the Air Force with modern electronic warfare systems," Syrsyi said. "This will increase the reliability of protection of facilities that are protected from air strikes."

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukraine has destroyed or damaged over 200 military facilities in Russia over the past year using "drone swarm" technology.