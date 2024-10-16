Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Ukraine approves 'electronic warfare resistant' domestic-made Chaklun drone for military use

by Kateryna Denisova October 16, 2024 3:35 PM 1 min read
A domestically produced Chaklun (Wizard) drone has been approved for delivery to Ukraine's Armed Forces. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The domestically produced Chaklun (Wizard) drone has been approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said on Oct. 16.

The drone can help adjust artillery fire and is resistant to Russian electronic warfare means thanks to "high-tech materials," the ministry said.

The Chaklun can operate in bad weather, and Ukrainian programmers have created control software for the drone.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing the way wars are fought.

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukraine has destroyed or damaged over 200 military facilities in Russia over the past year using "drone swarm" technology.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

