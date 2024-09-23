The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Drones, Drone attack, drone production, Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Edit post

Ukraine hits over 200 military targets in Russia using drones within a year, Umerov says

by Kateryna Hodunova September 23, 2024 5:30 PM 2 min read
Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov is being seen during a joint briefing with Secretary of State for the Defence of the UK John Healey in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 07, 2024 (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has destroyed or damaged over 200 military facilities in Russia over the past year using "drone swarm" technology, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote in an opinion piece for Forbes Ukraine published on Sept. 23.

"Today, Ukrainian drones fly over 1,000 kilometers (623 miles), reaching Murmansk and the Volga region, destroying Russian oil refineries and airfields," Umerov wrote.

Among the targets of Ukrainian forces were control centers, airfields, ships, air defense systems, and Russian military bases, the minister added.

According to the minister, Ukraine has increased its long-range military capabilities "several times" this year. Particularly, in 2024, the Defense Ministry contracted drones worth over Hr 21 billion ($507.6 million) in total and ammunition for drones worth Hr 9 billion ($217.5 million).

Recent Ukrainian drone attacks have forced Russia to relocate its aircraft to airfields 250 kilometers (156 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian border, Umerov said.

Arms depot in Russia’s Tver Oblast built to withstand nuclear explosion heavily damaged by Ukrainian drones
Overnight, Ukrainian drones attacked one of the largest arsenals in Russia, causing a powerful detonation in the town of Toropets in Russia’s Tver Oblast, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent. Back in 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry bragged that this facili…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

The Ukrainian military has proven to be a pioneer in drone technology, using innovative ways to undermine Russia's ammunition and personnel advantage.

Aerial drones have been used to ram into Russian helicopters or drop molten metal on ground positions, while naval drones were a key component in upending Russia's dominance in the Black Sea.

In recent months, Ukraine has increased the number of large-scale attacks on Russian territory. Ukraine has used over 100 drones in a number of its recent strikes against Russia.

On Sept. 18, Ukrainian drones attacked one of the largest arsenals in Russia, causing a powerful detonation in the town of Toropets in Russia's Tver Oblast, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine's attack on the arms depot in Russia's Tver Oblast destroyed two to three months' worth of munitions, according to the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

Russian cities left defenseless as Ukraine ramps up drone attacks
While waiting for a green light from Western countries to use their long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia, Ukraine is relying on domestically produced drones, which are considerably cheaper than missiles and no less effective. In recent months, Ukraine has increased the number of…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:57 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.