Ukraine hits Russian bomber in occupied Crimea, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces have hit a Russian Su-24 bomber jet at Saky air base in occupied Crimea alongside other targets in strikes between Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, the General Staff said on Sept. 16.

The General Staff said the Russian Su-24 was hit, and the extent of the damage from the strike on Saky air base in occupied Crimea was still being assessed.

The Sukhoi Su-24 is a Soviet-developed twin-engine tactical bomber still in use by both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Near the city of Donetsk, Ukrainian forces also struck a Russian drone launch and storage site, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces further struck three ground control stations for Russian drones in Staromlynivka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and in Pokrovske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff said.

Additionally, the General Staff reported hitting an ammunition depot in Luhansk Oblast, as well as fuel and lubricant storage bases in Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Saky air base has been targeted by Ukrainian forces repeatedly. Ukraine's Omega special forces unit said on July 16 that it struck a Russian Su-24M frontline bomber at the Saky air base in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Su-24M is a modernized version of the Sukhoi Su-24, a Soviet-designed supersonic frontline bomber that Russia uses to carry out strike missions against ground targets. The aircraft is capable of launching guided and unguided munitions and has been widely used by Moscow throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.