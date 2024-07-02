Ukraine hit ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Air Force struck an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on July 1, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on July 2.

"Once again, Ukrainian aircraft 'destroyed' by enemy propaganda continue to successfully perform combat missions, launch missile and bomb attacks on (Russian) occupied positions, and eliminate important military facilities in the enemy's deep rear," Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Oleshchuk's statement comes after news about explosions on July 1 in Balaklava, a municipal district of the city of Sevastopol.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian proxy leader in Sevastopol, claimed that air defenses were operating in the city.

Razvozhayev claimed that according to the preliminary data, five air targets were destroyed near Balaklava, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone." No casualties were reported.

Telegram channel Crimean Wind shared a photo reportedly taken by locals showing a tall column of smoke rising above Balaklava, presumably near a local thermal power plant.

Explosions were also reported in the area of Cape Fiolent, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Krym Realii project reported.

Oleshchuk did not specify which settlement the ammunition depot was hit in.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces struck around 15 air defense systems in Russian-occupied Crimea over the past two months, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications (Stratcom) reported on June 17.