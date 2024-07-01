Skip to content
Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported

by Kateryna Denisova July 1, 2024 8:07 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A general view of yacht marina at the Russian-occupied settlement of Balaklava in Sevastopol, Crimea on March 20, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian proxy leader in Sevastopol, claimed that air defenses were operating in the city.

Crimean Wind shared a photo reportedly taken by locals showing a tall column of smoke rising above Balaklava, presumably near the town's thermal power plant.

Razvozhayev claimed that according to the preliminary data, four air targets were destroyed near Balaklava, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone." Information on the scale of possible damages is being clarified, he added.

Explosions were also reported in the area of Cape Fiolent, independent media outlet Krym Realii reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports, and the Ukrainian military has not commented on the reports at the time of this publication.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces struck around 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over the past two months, Ukrainian military reported on June 17. Over 15 radar stations and more than 10 control centers stationed on the peninsula were also reportedly hit.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
