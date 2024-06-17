Ukraine hits 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over past 2 months, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces struck around 15 air defense systems in Russian-occupied Crimea over the past two months, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications (Stratcom) reported on June 17.

The Ukrainian military recently hit several S-300, S-350, and S-400 air defense systems, according to the statement. Ukraine also struck more than 15 radar stations and over 10 control centers stationed in Russian-occupied peninsula.

The military sites were located in Crimean settlements – Chornomorske, Tarkhankut, Yevpatoria, Saky, Donske, Belbek, Sevastopol, Alushta, Dzankoi, Mysove, and near Ai-Petri peak, according to the map published by Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications.

Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Air defense losses apparently made Moscow nervous enough to move the latest S-500 systems to the peninsula, Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said.

Russian officials have not commented on the claim.