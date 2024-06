This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces attacked Russian S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in several areas in occupied Crimea overnight on June 10, Ukraine's General Staff said.

The statement came after a series of explosions were reported in the peninsula. Russian Telegram channels claimed the attack on two Russian vessels, which has not been confirmed by the Ukrainian military.