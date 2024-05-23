General Staff: Ukraine hits Russian S-400 air defense system

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian S-400 air defense system on May 22, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 23.

Ukraine's Air Force and rocket and artillery forces also hit two Russian artillery pieces, two drone control stations, two command posts, an electronic warfare station, and a Su-25 aircraft, according to the report.

The General Staff did not elaborate on the extent of damage done to the air defense system or its location.

Russia's modern S-400 Triumph air defense system has an estimated price tag of around $1.2 billion.

Four S-400 launchers were destroyed in mid-April along with other equipment in an attack on a Russian military airfield in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.