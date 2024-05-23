Skip to content
General Staff: Ukraine hits Russian S-400 air defense system

by Kateryna Denisova May 23, 2024 2:03 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldier of the 80th brigade firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on April 24, 2023. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces hit a Russian S-400 air defense system on May 22, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 23.

Ukraine's Air Force and rocket and artillery forces also hit two Russian artillery pieces, two drone control stations, two command posts, an electronic warfare station, and a Su-25 aircraft, according to the report.

The General Staff did not elaborate on the extent of damage done to the air defense system or its location.

Russia's modern S-400 Triumph air defense system has an estimated price tag of around $1.2 billion.

Four S-400 launchers were destroyed in mid-April along with other equipment in an attack on a Russian military airfield in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

Uncertain Triumph: Ukraine picks apart Russia’s best air defenses in Crimea
The past month has not been kind to Russia’s forces in occupied Crimea. In a span of weeks, a ship, a submarine, and multiple air defense systems were destroyed. Ukraine said these targets included Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, optimistically named the Triumph. Purported videos of…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Kateryna Denisova
