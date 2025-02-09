Ukraine gas imports remain high after infrastructure attacks, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is maintaining high levels of gas imports from the EU after a series of Russian missile attacks on its gas facilities, according to a Reuters report on Feb. 9.

Ukraine imported 16.3 million cubic meters on Sunday, Reuters said, citing data provided by the operator of the state-run gas transmission system. The gas appeared to come from Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles and drones over the course of the war, including gas storage facilities in western Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine's Energy Ministry Herman Halushchenko said Russian strikes had severely impacted Ukraine's domestic gas production capacity, and that the country would need to import an estimated 1 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of the year. He declined to provide figures on the severity of the impact.

At the beginning of this year, Ukraine halted its agreement with Russia to transport Russian gas to European customers using Ukraine's pipelines. The deal had expired at the end of 2024 and was not renewed by Ukraine.