Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Ukraine, Gas, gas storage, Imports, War, Energy infrastructure, Energy
Edit post

Ukraine gas imports remain high after infrastructure attacks, Reuters reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2025 5:37 PM 1 min read
The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine is a state-owned monopoly that provides transmission of natural gas to Ukrainian and European consumers. (GTSOU/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is maintaining high levels of gas imports from the EU after a series of Russian missile attacks on its gas facilities, according to a Reuters report on Feb. 9.

Ukraine imported 16.3 million cubic meters on Sunday, Reuters said, citing data provided by the operator of the state-run gas transmission system. The gas appeared to come from Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles and drones over the course of the war, including gas storage facilities in western Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine's Energy Ministry Herman Halushchenko said Russian strikes had severely impacted Ukraine's domestic gas production capacity, and that the country would need to import an estimated 1 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of the year. He declined to provide figures on the severity of the impact.

At the beginning of this year, Ukraine halted its agreement with Russia to transport Russian gas to European customers using Ukraine's pipelines. The deal had expired at the end of 2024 and was not renewed by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland gives more details on Volyn exhumation plans
Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Feb. 8 that the preparations for the exhumation of remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy are underway.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.