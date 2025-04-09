Ukraine fulfills over 80% of EU Association Agreement commitments, PM Shmyhal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has fulfilled 81% of its commitments made under the Association Agreement with the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 9 following the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Shmyhal highlighted progress made in areas including customs, intellectual property rights, education, information exchange, humanitarian policy, justice, public procurement, and national security.

“Once again, we are demonstrating that we are able to make our way to EU membership quickly and efficiently. This year, we aim to open all six clusters in the EU accession negotiations and deepen sectoral integration,” Shmyhal said.

The prime minister believes Ukraine can achieve significant results in European integration “not in years, but in months,” he added at a press conference held after the meeting.

Ukraine expects to join the bloc after the end of the war, Shmyhal said.

“We can do all the necessary work to become full members of the EU immediately after the war is over,” Shmyhal said.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos praised Ukraine’s efforts on its path to EU membership, saying “the progress is undeniable.”

“The screening of three negotiating clusters is already complete, with our ambition clear,” she said, adding, “It is possible to open all clusters by 2025.”

Ukraine was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. In December 2023, the European Council agreed to launch formal accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

Katarina Mathernova, the EU's ambassador in Kyiv, said Ukraine could potentially join the EU before the end of the decade.