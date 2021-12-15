Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Covid-19, Quarantine
Edit post

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31

by Victoria Petryk December 15, 2021 8:49 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal takes part in the government meeting on Dec. 15, 2021. Shmyhal announced the extension of adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until March 31, 2022. (kmu.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers extended Ukraine's adaptive quarantine through March 31 to counteract the pandemic, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec. 15.

"This means that all the rules for public places with Covid certificates, on wearing masks, on the (social) distance remain in force," Shmyhal explained.

Under adaptive quarantine measures, Ukraine’s oblasts are color coded green, yellow, orange and red, depending on the rates of infection and hospitalization.

Shmyhal said that the country must maintain its inoculation pace until 70% of adult Ukrainians are vaccinated.

On Dec. 13 Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced that 40% of adults are now fully vaccinated. Over 12.6 million Ukrainians have gotten both shots, about 33% of a population of 38 million.

Starting on Dec. 15, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts left the red quarantine zone and switched to yellow. Right now, there are eight oblasts left in the red zone, two in the orange zone and 15 in the yellow zone.

Starting on Dec. 6, new quarantine rules came into force in Ukraine. In yellow zones, businesses can operate only if their employees and customers can present a document that they received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, a negative test, which is valid within 72 hours, or a certificate of recent recovery from Covid-19.

Victoria Petryk
Victoria Petryk
News reporter
Victoria Petryk is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She studied philology at Kyiv National Linguistic University. She worked at the Embassy of Israel in Kyiv as an information officer before joining the Kyiv Post as a staff writer in October 2021.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.