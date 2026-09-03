Ukraine expects Witkoff, Kushner to visit Kyiv in coming days, Zelensky says

U.S. President Donald Trump envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, confirmed they may visit Ukraine in the coming days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 3.

The planned trip would mark the first time the two U.S. envoys have visited Ukraine, after multiple trips to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials.

According to Zelensky, Witkoff and Kushner are also expected to travel to Moscow again. He said tentative dates have been set for their Kyiv visit and that the Ukrainian side is preparing for the meetings.

"We expect to see representatives of the U.S. president here in Kyiv... We expect the meeting to take place in the coming days," Zelensky said.

"This is very important. It is important that the United States remains active. We are ready to meet with them in Ukraine — at the appropriate level and for substantive discussions."

Washington has not commented on Witkoff and Kushner's plans to visit Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner were expected to make their first visits to Ukraine earlier this month, but the trip was postponed, allegedly because Trump wanted to keep the diplomats close due to the unresolved standoff with Iran.

Zelensky's announcement comes days after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in the U.S. to discuss Trump's 28-point peace plan.

An original version of the 28-point peace plan, brokered by Witkoff and Russian Envoy Kirill Dmitriev and first published last November, imposed punishing demands on Ukraine and was widely seen as a demand for Kyiv to surrender.

The plan was later revised and reduced to 20 points in a series of talks between Ukrainian and Western officials, but the Kremlin rejected the changes, and the negotiations reached a deadlock.

It remains unclear what version of the peace plan Bessent presented, and a Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine does not "know anything" about the treasury chief's meeting with the Russian minister.