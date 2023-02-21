Ukraine, EU and NATO agree on coordination of weapons production for Ukrainian military

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO are joining forces to increase the production of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army and to replenish the allies' stocks, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Feb. 21.

The parties agreed to create a coordination mechanism that would synchronize the work of producers, buyers, and governments, according to the minister.

"We have a common goal — to restore peace and stability in Europe. For this, the victory of Ukraine is important, as well as providing our military with everything necessary as soon as possible," Kuleba said during the first-ever trilateral meeting between Ukraine, EU, and NATO.

He met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell in Brussels on Feb. 21 to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Kuleba also suggested starting the training of Ukrainian pilots "within the existing EU and NATO mechanisms," reads the report.

The new Ukraine-EU-NATO trilateral format will continue working on a permanent basis, the minister added.

Western allies have approved the provision of advanced tanks to Ukraine, but they have largely remained hesitant to transfer aircraft due to fears of escalating tensions with Russia.

For now, most allies are sticking to voicing their openness to sending fighter jets at some point in the future.

