Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Estonia, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine, Estonia prepare to start negotiations on security agreement

by Mariia Tril February 8, 2024 12:51 PM 2 min read
A meeting between Ukrainian Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Estonian Deputy Foreign Minister Kyllike Sillaste-Elling on Feb. 7, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Estonia have agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral security agreement "as soon as possible," Ukraine's Presidential Office reported following a meeting between Ukrainian Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Estonian Deputy Foreign Minister Kyllike Sillaste-Elling on Feb. 7.

The agreement would aim to provide Ukraine with "effective security guarantees" along with the commitment of NATO leaders at the 2023 Vilnius Summit, Zhovkva said.

The Group of Seven (G7) members agreed on a joint declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine on July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, aiming to entail explicit and long-lasting obligations that will bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

The guarantees will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

As of August 2023, 12 countries have joined the G7's declaration.

During the meeting, Ukraine and Estonia discussed the future bilateral security agreement structure and its thematic blocks.

"It was agreed to start negotiations on its conclusion as soon as possible," Zhovkva said.

The deputy head of the Presidential Office thanked Estonia for its "proactive position" on several priority areas, including using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.

Zhovkva also pointed out Estonia's "leadership role in IT and cybersecurity," noting that relevant provisions should be appropriately reflected in the bilateral agreement.

Estonia has been one of the leading military donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product shares since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Baltic country delivered Javelin anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and other weaponry in its latest military aid package earlier in February.

Ukraine war latest: Sunak unveils $3.2 billion package, signs security deal in Kyiv
Key updates on Jan. 12: * Sunak unveils $3.2 billion aid package for Ukraine, signs security deal with Zelensky. * Ukrainian diaspora asks Australia to send 45 retired helicopters to Ukraine. * Electronic warfare shortage complicating Russia’s defense against Ukrainian drones in Kherson Oblast,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Mariia Tril
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:32 AM

UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029.

The previous arrangement, which removed levies on all U.K.-Ukraine trade, was due to expire in March 2024 after being introduced in 2022 following Russia's attack on Ukraine. All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine were reduced to zero, and all quotas were removed under the free trade agreement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.