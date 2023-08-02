Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: 12 countries join G7's 'security guarantees' declaration for Ukraine

by Sofiya Tryzub-Cook August 3, 2023 12:37 AM 2 min read
President Zelensky stands with world leaders during the G7 Declaration of Joint Support for Ukraine during the Vilnius NATO summit on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of Aug. 2, 12 countries have already joined the G7's joint declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during an Aug. 2 meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions.

The countries that have joined the declaration, announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023, include Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

The security guarantees will entail explicit and long-lasting obligations. They will bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky assured that during the second half of this year, the package of security guarantees for Ukraine will become more concrete.

“We need to make sure that all the decisions made about Ukraine, about Ukrainians, have to be for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky said in his speech.

Regarding other countries that may join the declaration, Zelensky stated that discussions will take place during closed sessions of the meeting.

Additionally, Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine will begin working on bilateral agreements this week, starting with the United States.

However, the assistance provided is not a literal "guarantee" of ongoing security, but a declaration of intent to provide support to Ukraine as it counters Russian aggression.

Author: Sofiya Tryzub-Cook
