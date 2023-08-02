Zelensky: 12 countries join G7's 'security guarantees' declaration for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of Aug. 2, 12 countries have already joined the G7's joint declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during an Aug. 2 meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions.

The countries that have joined the declaration, announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023, include Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

The security guarantees will entail explicit and long-lasting obligations. They will bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees will also address sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky assured that during the second half of this year, the package of security guarantees for Ukraine will become more concrete.

“We need to make sure that all the decisions made about Ukraine, about Ukrainians, have to be for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky said in his speech.

Regarding other countries that may join the declaration, Zelensky stated that discussions will take place during closed sessions of the meeting.

Additionally, Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine will begin working on bilateral agreements this week, starting with the United States.

However, the assistance provided is not a literal "guarantee" of ongoing security, but a declaration of intent to provide support to Ukraine as it counters Russian aggression.