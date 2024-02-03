Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Estonia
Estonia delivers Javelin anti-tank missiles, other military aid to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2024 6:05 PM 1 min read
Estonian soldiers use a Javelin anti tank missile. (Estonia's Defense Ministry/X)
Estonia has delivered Javelin anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and other military aid to Ukraine as part of its latest package, the Estonian Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 3.

The package worth 80 million euros ($86 million) was approved in December. It also includes machine guns, various vehicles and vessels, and diving equipment.

"I am glad that another aid package has arrived in Ukraine and is being used by Ukrainian defenders," said Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

"The latest developments in Europe show that the sending of essential missiles and other military aid to Ukraine continues on a large scale, and with this, together with our allies, we send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will continue to support Ukraine until the victorious end."

Tallinn doesn't disclose the exact amount of delivered military equipment or the date of its arrival due to security concerns.

The Baltic country, with a population of 1.3 million, is one of the leading military donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Counting the most recent package, Estonia's defense contributions to Ukraine amount to around 500 million euros ($550 million) since the start of the full-scale war, which is around 1.4% of the country's GDP.

Over the next four years, Tallinn is prepared to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance for Kyiv.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
