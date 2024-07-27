Ukraine earns first-ever Olympic football victory by beating Morocco

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's football team won its second game at the Olympic Games in Paris on July 27, beating Morocco 2:1. This is the country's first ever victory in football at the Olympics.

Ukraine lost its first match to Iraq earlier this week. After two matches, Ukraine ranks third in the group with three points.

Ukraine opened the scoring at Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne in the 22nd minute, following a goal from Dmytro Kryskiv.

In the second half, Volodymyr Saliuk received a red card after violating the rules in the penalty area. Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi equalized, scoring a penalty in the 64th minute.

Ihor Krasnopir scored Ukraine's winning goal in the eighth minute of extra time, following an assist from Oleh Fedor.

Ukraine will next face Argentina on July 30 in their third and final game of the group stage, after which the top two teams of the group will advance to the next round.