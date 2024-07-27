Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Football, Olympics, Morocco
Edit post

Ukraine earns first-ever Olympic football victory by beating Morocco

by Kateryna Denisova July 28, 2024 12:15 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's players celebrate after forward Ihor Krasnopir scored his team's second goal during the men's group B football match between Ukraine and Morocco during the Olympic Games in Paris on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Arnaud Finistre/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's football team won its second game at the Olympic Games in Paris on July 27, beating Morocco 2:1. This is the country's first ever victory in football at the Olympics.

Ukraine lost its first match to Iraq earlier this week. After two matches, Ukraine ranks third in the group with three points.

Ukraine opened the scoring at Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne in the 22nd minute, following a goal from Dmytro Kryskiv.

In the second half, Volodymyr Saliuk received a red card after violating the rules in the penalty area. Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi equalized, scoring a penalty in the 64th minute.

Ihor Krasnopir scored Ukraine's winning goal in the eighth minute of extra time, following an assist from Oleh Fedor.

Ukraine will next face Argentina on July 30 in their third and final game of the group stage, after which the top two teams of the group will advance to the next round.

Ukrainian athletes who will never have a chance to compete at the Olympics
Audiences from across the world tuning into the Olympics kicking off with this Friday’s opening ceremony in Paris should, as they enjoy the show, be conscious of why Ukraine will not be fully represented this summer – and at future athletic competitions. Among the tens of thousands of Ukrainians ki…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.