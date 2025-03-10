Ukraine, German arms maker seek to triple IRIS-T air defense supply

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has signed a memorandum with German defense manufacturer Diehl Defense to triple the supply of IRIS-T air defense systems and missiles, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on March 9.

The deal comes as Ukraine faces intensified Russian aerial assaults, including Russia’s strike on Feb. 23, which marked the single largest drone attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The signed agreement paves the way for large industrial projects that will strengthen the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The IRIS-T is a modern surface-to-air missile system capable of countering aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles.

Germany has been a key supplier of the system, with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announcing an order for 17 additional IRIS-T systems for Ukraine last September.

In late December, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had received Germany’s sixth IRIS-T battery.