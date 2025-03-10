6 killed, 22 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six people were killed and 22 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 10.

Ukraine’s Air Force said it had intercepted 130 of the 176 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones.

Another 42 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, indicating they were likely decoys meant to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were killed — two in Pokrovsk and one in Zoria. Six others were wounded, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three more civilians — a woman and two men — were killed in Kharkiv Oblast by an explosive device dropped from a Russian drone, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Another woman was injured in the attack.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 56-year-old woman was hospitalized and is in moderate condition as a result of a Russian attack, and an 18-year-old girl was treated at the scene, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 65 and 67, were wounded. A 79-year-old woman was also injured in an artillery strike, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.