6 killed, 22 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 10, 2025 9:29 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, published on March 10, 2025. (Governor Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)
At least six people were killed and 22 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 10.

Ukraine’s Air Force said it had intercepted 130 of the 176 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones.

Another 42 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, indicating they were likely decoys meant to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were killed — two in Pokrovsk and one in Zoria. Six others were wounded, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three more civilians — a woman and two men — were killed in Kharkiv Oblast by an explosive device dropped from a Russian drone, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Another woman was injured in the attack.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 56-year-old woman was hospitalized and is in moderate condition as a result of a Russian attack, and an 18-year-old girl was treated at the scene, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 65 and 67, were wounded. A 79-year-old woman was also injured in an artillery strike, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Ukraine to push for resumption of US military, intelligence support at Saudi talks, FT reports
As part of its strategy, Kyiv is reportedly prepared to propose a partial ceasefire covering long-range drone and missile strikes, as well as hostilities in the Black Sea, in hopes that progress in talks will prompt Washington to lift its freeze on military and intelligence support.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
