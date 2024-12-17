Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Foreign Ministry, Africa, occupied Ukrainian territories, Donetsk Oblast, Diplomacy
Edit post

Ukraine 'strongly condemns' African delegation's visit to Russian-occupied territories

by Boldizsar Gyori December 17, 2024 11:18 AM 2 min read
A view of the building of the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv on Feb. 2, 2024. Illustrative purposes. (Ruslan Kaniuka / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Foreign Ministry on Dec. 16 condemned the visit of the Pan-African Parliament's delegation to Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories.

Representatives from a dozen African countries arrived in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast earlier in December "to find out the truth of the Russian people."

Their statements, quoted by the Russian state media, parroted Kremlin propaganda lines about the West’s proxy war against Russia and the "brotherhood" of the Russian-Ukrainian nations.

"Their statements during this visit about opposing colonialism, made on Ukrainian land illegally seized by Russia in the course of its neocolonial war of aggression against Ukraine, are completely absurd," the statement read.

"Ukraine's Foreign Ministry strongly protests the visit of the delegation of the Pan-African Parliament."

The Pan-African Parliament is the legislative body of the African Union, a 55-member strong international organization of the African continent.

Russia’s full-scale invasion and the blockade of its Black Sea ports threatened imminent famine in developing countries, including much of Africa, until a trade corridor agreement was reached, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Russia announced in 2023 that it was withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, critical for ensuring global food security, effectively collapsing the deal. Subsequently, Ukraine opened a new corridor, restoring its exports via the Black Sea.

What Russia’s army in Syria stands to lose after fall of Assad
The Kremlin confirmed on Dec. 11 that longtime Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad had fled to Moscow after rebels took the capital city of Damascus in a lightning offensive that shocked the world. Assad’s exile in Russia comes as little surprise. The Kremlin had invested heavily in propping up the
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.