Ukraine exports over 64 million tons of cargo through Black Sea corridor in a year

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has exported over 64 million metric tons of goods to 46 countries since the temporary Black Sea corridor began operating, the Infrastructure Ministry said on the one-year anniversary of its operation on Aug. 16.

This volume included 43.5 million metric tons of agricultural products exported through the Black Sea shipping route over the past year.

A total of 2,379 vessels have used the corridor to export goods to Asia, Africa, and Europe since August 2023.

On March 15, the Ukrainian corridor, which runs through the ports of Greater Odesa, began operating around the clock, increasing exports of agricultural and other products by 20%.

As Russia effectively canceled the grain deal in July 2023, Ukraine opened a new corridor the following month. Initially envisioned as a humanitarian corridor to allow the departure of ships stranded there since the start of the full-scale war, it has since grown into a full-blown trade route.

"Unlike the grain corridor, the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor can transport more than agricultural products. It also has a number of other advantages, including the fact that Ukraine independently controls its export situation, which is one of the critical factors in Ukraine’s economic restoration," the Infrastructure Ministry writes.