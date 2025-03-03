Ukraine committed to work with US, Europe to end war 'the soonest possible,' Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine remains committed to working with the U.S. and European partners to secure peace and expects continued American support, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 3.

"It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war the soonest possible," Zelensky posted on X.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Zelensky for telling British media that a peace deal with Russia remains "very, very far away."

Trump called it "the worst statement that could have been made" and accused Zelensky of not wanting peace "as long as he has America's backing."

Zelensky countered that Ukraine needs real peace and that no one wants it more than Ukrainians, as the war continues to devastate cities and claim lives.

"Peace is needed as soon as possible," he said.

The exchange follows Zelensky's abrupt departure from Washington on Feb. 28 after a heated confrontation with Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

The meeting was supposed to finalize a U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal but ended in public disagreements, with Zelensky being attacked for allegedly not showing gratitude for America's support.

Since the meeting, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.

Trump is set to discuss on March 3 the possible suspension or cancellation of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, including weapons pledged under President Joe Biden's administration, the New York Times reported, citing an undisclosed source.