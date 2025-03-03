'The worst statement' — Trump criticizes Zelensky for saying peace deal with Russia is far away

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story has been updated with U.S. President Donald Trump's statement criticizing Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 3 for saying that a peace deal with Russia remains "very, very far away."

Zelensky made the remark in a March 2 interview with British media, saying that negotiations were in the earliest stages and that a settlement with Moscow remains a distant prospect.

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump seized on the statement, using it as alleged evidence that Zelensky does not want peace.

"This guy doesn't want there to be peace as long as he has America's backing," Trump wrote, claiming that European leaders had told Zelensky they "cannot do the job without the U.S."

In a separate post, Trump criticized Europe, claiming that its countries had spent more money on purchasing Russian oil and gas than on supporting Ukraine's defense.

The comments follow Zelensky's early departure from Washington on Feb. 28 without signing a U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal after a tense confrontation with Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

In the days since, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated criticism of Zelensky, with some suggesting he should resign.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News on March 3 that the U.S. administration expects Zelensky to show regret and commit to signing the mineral deal.

Trump is set to discuss on March 3 the possible suspension or cancellation of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, including weapons pledged under President Joe Biden's administration, the New York Times reported, citing an undisclosed source.