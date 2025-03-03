Trump to discuss potential suspension, cancellation of military aid for Ukraine on March 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss on March 3 the possible suspension or complete cancellation of military aid to Ukraine, including weapons pledged by the Biden administration, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing an undisclosed source.

The news comes after Trump's public spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28 that upended plans to sign a natural resources treaty between the two countries.

An unnamed administration official told NYT that Trump will meet on March 3 with his top national security aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to review and potentially act on a range of policy options for Ukraine.

Among the issues to be considered will be the suspension or cancellation of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, including the latest shipments of ammunition and equipment authorized during the Biden administration, the official said.

Zelensky has repeatedly urged the U.S. to continue shipping arms to Ukraine to strengthen Kyiv's position in future peace negotiations with Russia.

The Trump administration has not authorized new weapons shipments for Ukraine, but has not halted those that were announced under the previous Biden administration.

Reuters reported in early February that opposing factions within the administration had been debating whether the U.S. should continue providing weapons.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $65.9 billion in military aid since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Trump signed an executive order on the first day of his term freezing foreign aid funding for 90 days.