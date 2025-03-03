Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Trump to discuss potential suspension, cancellation of military aid for Ukraine on March 3

by Kateryna Hodunova March 3, 2025 11:09 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss on March 3 the possible suspension or complete cancellation of military aid to Ukraine, including weapons pledged by the Biden administration, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing an undisclosed source.

The news comes after Trump's public spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28 that upended plans to sign a natural resources treaty between the two countries.

An unnamed administration official told NYT that Trump will meet on March 3 with his top national security aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to review and potentially act on a range of policy options for Ukraine.

Among the issues to be considered will be the suspension or cancellation of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, including the latest shipments of ammunition and equipment authorized during the Biden administration, the official said.

Zelensky has repeatedly urged the U.S. to continue shipping arms to Ukraine to strengthen Kyiv's position in future peace negotiations with Russia.

The Trump administration has not authorized new weapons shipments for Ukraine, but has not halted those that were announced under the previous Biden administration.

Reuters reported in early February that opposing factions within the administration had been debating whether the U.S. should continue providing weapons.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $65.9 billion in military aid since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Trump signed an executive order on the first day of his term freezing foreign aid funding for 90 days.

‘I’ll need more ammo’ — Ukraine’s soldiers react to Trump-Zelensky Oval Office showdown
An astounding political encounter played out in front of the world on Feb. 28, as a highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump descended into a verbal brawl, the cancelling of a mineral deal and — reportedly — Zelensky’s unceremonious eviction fr…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
10:03 PM
Video

Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine.
4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
