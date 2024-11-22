Ukraine begins talks with partners about advanced air defense systems, following Russia's ICBM strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has directed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to engage with partners on acquiring advanced air defense systems, according to Zelensky’s statement on Nov. 22.

This initiative is in response to Russia launching a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) called “Oreshnik” against Dnipro, east Ukraine, on the morning of Nov. 21.

The attack came in the wake of what appeared to be Ukraine's first successful strike of a military target inside Russia using the U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.

The IRBM missiles are only guided during the initial stages of launch, so they can be less accurate than cruise missiles, but have the advantage of reaching incredibly high speeds — sometimes more than 3,200 kilometers per hour — as they approach their targets.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is already holding meetings with our partners regarding new air defense systems—precisely such systems that are capable of protecting lives from new risks," Zelensky said on Telegram.

He emphasized that Russia's testing of experimental missiles constitutes an international crime and criticized Moscow for escalating aggression despite global calls for peace.

Zelensky promised to share details about the missile attack on Dnipro with international media, so that the full extent is known to global audiences.