Ukraine begins talks with partners about advanced air defense systems, following Russia's ICBM strike

by Sonya Bandouil November 23, 2024 12:14 AM 1 min read
Rustem Umerov with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Saudi Arabia in May 2023 (Rustem Umerov / Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has directed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to engage with partners on acquiring advanced air defense systems, according to Zelensky’s statement on Nov. 22.

This initiative is in response to Russia launching a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) called “Oreshnik” against Dnipro, east Ukraine, on the morning of Nov. 21.

The attack came in the wake of what appeared to be Ukraine's first successful strike of a military target inside Russia using the U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.

The IRBM missiles are only guided during the initial stages of launch, so they can be less accurate than cruise missiles, but have the advantage of reaching incredibly high speeds — sometimes more than 3,200 kilometers per hour — as they approach their targets.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is already holding meetings with our partners regarding new air defense systems—precisely such systems that are capable of protecting lives from new risks," Zelensky said on Telegram.

He emphasized that Russia's testing of experimental missiles constitutes an international crime and criticized Moscow for escalating aggression despite global calls for peace.

Zelensky promised to share details about the missile attack on Dnipro with international media, so that the full extent is known to global audiences.

Russia plans to launch mass production of Oreshnik missile, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will continue to test the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, including in combat conditions.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Muslim who fled Russia on his new life in Ukraine.

Ali Charinskiy is an activist and professional martial artist from the Republic of Dagestan who advocated for the rights of Muslims. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with Charinskiy in his new home, a southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.