Ukraine ambassador to Turkey summoned by Ankara after attacks on ships in Black Sea

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara after two strikes on Turkish-operated ships in the Black Sea, Turkish state media agency Anadolu reported on Aug. 29, citing its sources in the Foreign Ministry.

Amid intensifying attacks in the Black Sea from both Ukraine and Russia, a Turkish-operated vessel was hit on Aug. 26 off the coast of Tuapse — a Russian port city with a large oil refinery that Ukraine frequently attacks with drones.

According to Anadolu, a second boat was sent to tow the first ship and was also hit. It was then that Ukraine's ambassador was summoned to the ministry, where Turkish officials issued warnings and stressed the importance of ensuring safe voyages in the Black Sea.

Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator in the Black Sea, calling for a maritime ceasefire on Aug. 8 as attacks in the region escalated over the spring and summer, with Turkish-flagged ships caught up in the strikes.



Ukraine has also struck Russian shadow fleet vessels off the coast of Turkey as Kyiv targets the Kremlin's multi-billion-dollar oil industry.

While Kyiv has said it is ready to accept a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea, Moscow has shown no interest in de-escalating the situation.

Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports are effectively blocking maritime exports, hampering Ukraine's economic growth. Ships are no longer docking in Odesa's seaports for fear of being attacked, while Ukraine looks to export goods, mainly food and metal products, via the Danube River and railway instead.