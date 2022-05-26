UK Intelligence: Russia's airborne forces 'heavily involved in several notable tactical failures in Ukraine'

This audio is created with AI assistance

These failures include the attempted advance on Kyiv via Hostomel Airfield in March, the stalled progress on the Izium axis since April, and the recent failed and costly crossings of the Siverskyi Donets River, according to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry. The misemployment of its elite airborne forces "highlights how Putin’s significant investment in the armed forces over the last 15 years has resulted in an unbalanced overall force," the Ministry wrote.