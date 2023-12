This audio is created with AI assistance

In its latest intelligence update, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that on Sept. 13, Ukraine reported its forces had shot down an Iranian Shahed-136 UAV near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast during Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive in the area. "Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle," the ministry wrote.