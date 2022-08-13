UK intelligence: Even if Russia repairs bridges in Kherson Oblast, they will remain a key vulnerability

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Ukrainian strikes likely made the road crossing of the Dnipro River at Nova Kakhovka unusable for heavy military vehicles, while the damaged Antonivsky road bridge likely remains structurally undermined. The ground resupply for the several thousand Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast is “almost certainly reliant on just two pontoon ferry crossing points.” “With their supply chain constrained, the size of any stockpiles Russia has managed to establish on the west bank is likely to be a key factor in the force’s endurance,” the ministry said.